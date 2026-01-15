News

Current investigating methods are outdated – Khumalo

Crime intelligence head calls for expert-driven approach in criminal investigations

Herman Moloi

Journalist

SEPTEMBER 29 2025 SAPS Divisional Commissioner of Crime Intelligence Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo testifying at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry taking place at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE.
Head of crime intelligence Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo. (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

The head of crime intelligence believes the current police investigating methodology is outdated and that the political killings task team’s (PKTT) model should be used instead.

Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo, who is appearing before parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations of criminal infiltration of the justice system, told the committee on Thursday that the PKTT uses more experts rather than investigating officers.

“We should use the PKTT model as the transition phase to the correct and proper methodology of investigating.

“Our current investigating (methodology) is much outdated; it was (conceptualised) during the time we didn’t have more organised crime,” he said.

Khumalo said they have been recommending that the PKTT’s method be used by all investigating units, adding it was possible to change the methodology if there were people who were willing.

Proceedings continue.


