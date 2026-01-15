EFF demands Shibiri be arrested over alleged cartel links

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SAPS divisional commissioner of crime intelligence Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo testifying at the Madlanga commission of inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.

Investigations into Gauteng head of organised crime Maj-Gen Richard Shibiri over his alleged links with criminal cartels are at advanced stage, Crime Intelligence head Gen Dumisani Khumalo said on Thursday.

Shibiri is accused of attempting to facilitate a bribe with police officials investigating alleged criminal cartel member Katiso “KT” Molefe after his arrest.

During Khumalo’s testimony before the parliamentary ad hoc committee, EFF president Julius Malema asked him why Shibiri had not been arrested.

Khumalo responded: “As I’ve indicated, the investigation with regard to the interference from this SAPS is at an advanced stage. The investigation is almost finalised.”

Malema said he failed to understand why Shibiri had not been arrested, as he had been implicated.

Shibiri is alleged to have received an R80,000 “gift” from Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

The committee agreed to write to the SAPS leadership to demand an explanation for why Shibiri has not been arrested and suspended.

Malema also asked Khumalo why the police have failed to track down businessman Jerry Boshoga, who has been missing since November 2024.

Khumalo responded that the case has been returned to police officers who were investigating it before suspended deputy police Gen Shadrack Sibiya took it over.

“The case is under investigation, but it has been having challenges. The team was working on that case as instructed by the national commissioner [Fannie Masemola], but soon after that operation (the raid at Matlala and Katiso Molefe’s homes by the political killings task team) the case was reallocated by Sibiya to another team.

“Masemola directed that the [initial] team must resume the investigation of the same case,” he said.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi also accused Sibiya of working with criminal cartels.