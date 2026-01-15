Halted posts strain crime intelligence operations – Khumalo

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Head of crime intelligence Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo says the halting of senior posts as per suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu’s directives continues to affect their performance and cause them to work overtime.

On December 31, Mchunu issued directives that filling of vacant positions in crime intelligence should be halted and that the political killings task team (PKTT) be disbanded with immediate effect.

On Thursday during his testimony before the ad hoc committee probing allegations of criminal infiltration and political interference in the justice system, Khumalo revealed that the posts remain vacant.

“Two batches of senior management posts were halted by the directive. There are four provinces that are without provincial heads, and then at [the] national level, we also have about two components that are without heads and also other very critical environments like the cyber section that is still without [people].

“[And] it was one of the most important or critical posts that we wanted to fill since the beginning of 2024. So, paragraph 1, or point number 1 on the letter [from Mchunu] did affect the performance of the division, and it is still those that are there currently.

“Most of us are working 24/7, 24 hours per day, because we must fill in the gaps,” he said.

Khumalo added that national commissioner Fannie Masemola told him that the posts will be re-advertised soon.

During his appearance at both the Madlanga commission and the ad hoc committee, KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi revealed that Mchunu’s directives might have been influenced by the fears of criminal cartels that the PKTT was investigating them.

Proceedings continue.

