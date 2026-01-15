Mpumalanga HOD returns after R1.9m laptop saga

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Mpumalanga department of education head of department (HOD) who was suspended in connection with the procurement of 22 laptops at R91,000 each will return to work on Monday after getting a written warning.

Lucy Moyane will return to her position after being found guilty of one charge of negligence.

In a statement released on Thursday, premier Mandla Ndlovu’s office said Moyane was found guilty on one charge of negligence in relation to bid Adjudication Committee recommendations.

“The provincial government welcomes the conclusion of the disciplinary process involving the head of department (HOD), Ms Lucy Moyane.

“Following concerns raised through a forensic investigation into the procurement of 22 laptops, the HOD was suspended. Five charges were laid against her, and a full disciplinary process was carried out.

“The HOD was found guilty only on the first charge of negligence related to the approval of the BAC recommendation. Based on the outcomes of the disciplinary hearing, the chairperson decided that a written warning be issued as a sanction.

“Ms Moyane is expected to resume her duties from 19 January 2026, as the matter has now been fully concluded,” read the statement from Ndlovu’s office, which also said 80% of the money paid to the contractor was recovered as remedial actions after the forensic investigation.

According to Ndlovu’s office, the total amount claimed from the service provider in connection with the procurement of 22 laptops is R855,712.70.

So far, R685,712.70 has been recovered, with the remaining balance of R170,000 expected to be settled by the end of January.

Ndlovu said he welcomes the recovery of the funds.

“The recovery of the money is a positive step, but we must ensure that the full amount is recovered. I am pleased that the service provider has assured the department that the remaining balance will be settled by the end of the month. I am also glad that the disciplinary hearing concerning the HOD has been concluded,” he said.

Disciplinary proceedings

According to Ndlovu, six employees have undergone disciplinary proceedings related to the matter, where one employee had charges withdrawn against them due to a lack of evidence.

One employee, the deputy director of ICT, resigned effective immediately after being served with charges while three employees are currently undergoing disciplinary hearings.

“One employee’s disciplinary hearing has been suspended owing to litigation brought by the official against the department.

“Furthermore, the department conducted lifestyle reviews of all implicated officials through an external service provider. The report submitted to the department did not identify any material findings,” he said.

