Parliament urges calm after tension over migrant children at Addington Primary School

Mounting concerns about pupil placement in Gauteng and the Western Cape dominated discussions by parliament’s social services cluster, which also warned communities against allowing anti-immigration sentiment to undermine children’s constitutional right to education.

On Thursday, parliament’s portfolio chairpersons held a virtual media briefing to discuss the start of the new school and university year, covering key topics such as the recent matric results, school readiness and student funding for 2026.

Makhi Feni, chairperson of the select committee on education, sciences and creative industries, said they were pleading with communities not to be misled in situations linked to child migrants attending schools.

“The misinformation about foreign learners is not helpful. We have seen in some areas how people were mobilised around false information, specifically on the question of prioritisation, with claims that foreign children are taking spaces.

Police must play their role whenever there are illegal disruptions. People who interrupt schooling and the education of our children must be dealt with decisively. — Makhi Feni, chairperson of parliament's select committee on education, sciences and creative industries

“The constitution is clear, and the government is implementing court orders. There were court proceedings on whether children should be excluded. These children are here legally, and the question is why children must suffer for a situation they did not create,” he said.

This comes after a viral standoff at Addington Primary School in Durban, where the anti-immigration movement “March and March” protested against the enrolment of foreign pupils.

In response, a group of South African and immigrant parents picketed together to defend the children’s right to education, while the school locked its gates to maintain safety amid the clashing demonstrations.

Feni added that the government is not acting unlawfully.

“Government is not doing anything unlawful. SA is a constitutional democracy, and everything that government does must be informed by the constitution, the supreme law of the land. Therefore, departments must constantly communicate accurate information to avoid confusion.

“We are also saying that police must play their role whenever there are illegal disruptions. People who interrupt schooling and the education of our children must be dealt with decisively,” he said.

Meanwhile, Joy Maimela, chairperson of the portfolio committee on basic education, said the pupil placement crisis in Gauteng and the Western Cape was deeply concerning.

The number of unplaced pupils in the Western Cape is now more than 10,000, while Gauteng has just more than 2,900.

“We have engaged with these two provinces, and we are going to hold a special session with them to understand what they are doing to address learner placement. We have been referring many issues we’ve received from parents, including complaints and frustrations about learner placement in the two provinces. We fully agree with your sentiments that there ought to be better planning. No learner deserves to be out of school on the first day,” she said.

