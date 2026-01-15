Phahlane alleges coordinated plots by McBride and O’Sullivan

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

From allegations of coordinated plots to oust him to claims the media was “weaponised” against him, former acting national police commissioner Lt-Gen Kgomotso Phahlane has leveled serious accusations against private investigator Paul O’Sullivan and former Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride.

Phahlane appeared before parliament’s ad hoc committee on Wednesday. The committee is investigating allegations of corruption within the criminal justice system raised by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi in July last year.

During his testimony, the former top cop detailed an alleged campaign to halt his appointment as national commissioner while he was acting in the position.

He accused McBride, O’Sullivan and other Ipid investigators of implicating him through “falsehoods and fabrications” by processing “endless and malicious” allegations against him and his family.

“I submitted an extensive affidavit to the state capture commission detailing the capture of Ipid and the grandiose onslaught by McBride, O’Sullivan and their accomplices to capture the SA Police Service,” Phahlane said.

He said after his affidavit, the commission granted his legal team leave to cross-examine those who had implicated him.

Phahlane alleged a select group of journalists was used by McBride and O’Sullivan to discredit him.

“A propaganda machinery unleashed against me was spearheaded by a select group of journalists who I know, and I will name them here.

“Marianne Thamm is one of those people. The late Karima Brown, Abraham Mashego and Barry Bateman are among them.”

Phahlane recounted a harrowing incident on June 5 2016, when he and his wife were attacked at a spa in Johannesburg.

“My wife and I were attacked by three gun-wielding men. I remain grateful to the Almighty that we survived, even though we sustained injuries,” he said.

Phahlane claimed shortly after the attack, the first person to contact him was McBride.

“He sent me a WhatsApp message which read: ‘Just heard. Sorry about that. Let me know if you need help. Offer still stands.’ Which offer still stands?” Phahlane saied.

He said he responded to the message: “Noted with appreciation.”

However, Phahlane expressed shock when he later discovered McBride had allegedly obtained CCTV footage of the attack and forwarded it to O’Sullivan’s assistant.

He also raised concerns regarding O’Sullivan’s role in official investigations. He alleged O’Sullivanand attorney Sarah-Jane Trent had impersonated Ipid investigators.

“O’Sullivan is a private investigator, not employed by Ipid. It boggles my mind why a complainant becomes a key person in leading and assisting investigators,” Phahlane said.

“Worse, he has the nerve to impersonate an Ipid investigator together with an admitted attorney of the high court, Trent. Under which provision of Ipid or policing work are they allowed to play a role in an investigation against me?”

He questioned why McBride, as the accounting officer of Ipid at the time, failed to ensure investigations were carried out strictly according to the Ipid Act.

“There is nothing special about me. If there are allegations against me, just as there would be against any ordinary South African, they need to be investigated [properly],” he said.

Phahlane said a case of impersonation had been opened against O’Sullivan but claimed it has been “gathering dust”.

O’Sullivan is expected to provide his testimony to the committee to address the claims. However, he is not in the country and has requested to appear virtually, citing “murder threats”.

