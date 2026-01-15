Ramaphosa due in Limpopo to assess flood damage

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa was expected to visit Limpopo on Thursday to assess the extent of the damage and the government’s response in flood-stricken areas.

This follows recent severe flooding in the province and Mpumalanga which has claimed the lives of 19 people, including a two-year-old. In Limpopo, schools have delayed opening and will open only next week.

Ramaphosa will visit families who have lost loved ones, people who have been injured, and individuals, businesses and organisations that have lost property.

The visit comes as a four-year-old boy is reported to have gone missing while several others had to be rescued by helicopter from trees in waterlogged Mopani district in Limpopo on Thursday.

Areas hard hit include Thohoyandou, Vhembe, Mopani, and parts of Sekhukhune, Waterberg and Capricorn districts.

Sowetan reported on how Kruger National Park had to evacuate its guests and staff from some camps.