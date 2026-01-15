Road deaths down 5% over holiday season, but some provinces fare worse

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Despite a 5% reduction in road crashes and fatalities during the 2025/26 festive season, transport minister Barbara Creecy says four provinces recorded an increase in deaths between December 15 and 28.

During a media briefing on Thursday, Creecy said data showed 1,427 fatalities were recorded from 1,172 crashes during the festive season, marking the lowest number of crashes in five years.

In 2024, 1,589 people died in 1,286 fatal crashes.

“The data shows that the 2025/26 festive season recorded the lowest number of crashes in five years and the same number of fatalities as the 2023/24 season. Five provinces reported reductions in fatalities. The highest percentage reduction was in the Eastern Cape, followed by the Free State,” Creecy said.

“Four provinces, Gauteng, Western Cape, Mpumalanga and Northern Cape, recorded increases in fatalities. There was a notable increase in fatalities from December 15-28,” she said.

Creecy said these two weeks contributed more than 40% to crashes and fatalities, confirming that festive season crashes and fatalities increase once travellers reach their final destination rather than during the peak travel period.

Gauteng MEC for roads and transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela said the province remained concerned about the nature of the accidents recorded. “What we saw in Gauteng was that people died in groups. The key accidents we had were family members dying together,” she said.

Diale-Tlabela added that the province would intensify engagement efforts. “We will continue with community and individual engagements and also work with the private sector. It’s time we go to where people are in their places of work, in churches, and by working closely with unions to help spread the message that road safety starts with you,” she said.

Creecy said most crashes occurred between 7pm and 1am and involved pedestrians, hit-and-run incidents, single-vehicle overturns and head-on collisions. The highest number of pedestrian fatalities were recorded in Cape Town, Johannesburg, eThekwini, the Nkangala District Municipality and the City of Tshwane.

She stated that over the festive season, law enforcement officers conducted 1,632 roadblocks, stopping and checking 1.8-million vehicles. More than 450,000 fines were issued, and 525 motorists were arrested for excessive speeding.

“A total of 173,000 drivers were tested for alcohol, with 8,561 arrested for drunk driving, a 144% increase compared to the previous year,” she said.