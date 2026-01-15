Santaco calls for crackdown on illegal transport operations

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has condemned incidents of harassment and intimidation involving civilians and taxi patrollers, amid a police investigation into an alleged assault linked to taxi operators in Vanderbijlpark.

One of the videos on X shows a man being beaten up and forcefully removed from his car, allegedly by taxi association members in Vanderbijlpark simply for having a passenger in his car on his way to work.

This guy was beaten up by the Civic centre taxi association in Vanderbijl Park just because he had passenger in his car while going to work! A case has been opened against them with the Vanderbijlpark Police Station. Case number 189/1/2026 pic.twitter.com/ZYyulh7pAl — Man’s NOT Barry Roux (@AdvoBarryRoux) January 13, 2026

Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said the incident occurred on Monday morning.

Muridili said the complainant was travelling to work with two colleagues as part of a lift club when he was pursued by three vehicles.

“[When] he later stopped along Delfos Street, near his workplace, six suspects reportedly approached his vehicle and assaulted him.

“The suspects allegedly accused the complainant of transporting passengers for remuneration without a valid permit and claimed to be affiliated with a taxi association,” she explained.

Muridili confirmed that a preliminary investigation has been conducted and that the case docket will be referred to the senior public prosecutor on Thursday for a decision.

Santaco president Abnar Tsebe expressed concern over growing confrontations between civilians and individuals claiming to represent taxi associations while calling on law-enforcement authorities to urgently address the rise of illegal transport operations.

“The council has noted with concern continued reports of civilians being harassed while travelling in private vehicles and e-hailing services. We regret these incidents and wish to make it clear that any form of harassment or intimidation of civilians is unacceptable.”

Tsebe stressed that harassment of civilians travelling in private vehicles, lift clubs, or using e-hailing services is unacceptable under any circumstances.

Our plea is for law enforcement agencies to work closely with the industry to address these mushrooming illegal operations decisively and lawfully so that commuters are protected and peace is maintained. — Abnar Tsebe, Santaco president

“The organisation urged victims to open criminal cases to ensure accountability, while reiterating that no perceived injustice can justify violence or lawlessness.”

He also acknowledged the frustration within the taxi industry over illegal transport operations but strongly condemned violence and harassment.

“We fully understand the frustration caused by illegal transport operations, particularly as they endanger commuter safety and undermine a regulated transport system. However, we strongly condemn violence and harassment in all its forms,” Tsebe said.

“Our plea is for law enforcement agencies to work closely with the industry to address these mushrooming illegal operations decisively and lawfully, so that commuters are protected and peace is maintained.”

Police have appealed to anyone with information related to the Vanderbijlpark incident to come forward as investigations continue.

