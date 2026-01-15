SAWS issues red level 10 flood warning for Limpopo and Mpumalanga

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Residents stand near a flooded area in Msholozi village outside Mbombela in Mpumalanga.

The SA Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a red level 10 warning for Limpopo and Mpumalanga, warning this could result in danger to life as the flooding risk remains high in the two provinces.

The last time SAWS issued a red level 10 warning was three years ago during the devastating KwaZulu-Natal floods that left close to 600 people dead.

Limpopo and Mpumalanga have been plagued by heavy rains that have claimed 19 lives in the past week, with Mpumalanga reporting 14 fatalities and Limpopo five, according to the disaster management centre.

SAWS forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela said more heavy downpours should be expected which could lead to widespread flooding rather than localised events.

“This will impact widespread communities. It’s not localised, and this results in danger to life due to fast-flowing streams, displacement of communities and widespread damage to settlements and infrastructure.”

Move to higher ground if flooding occurs, follow instructions from local authorities and disaster management teams, and monitor official SAWS weather updates and warnings — SAWS forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela

Thobela said the last level 10 warning was in KwaZulu-Natal from April to May 2022. The 2022 flooding resulted in at least 544 deaths and left about 40,000 people homeless across the province.

He said Limpopo and Mpumalanga residents in affected areas must avoid crossing flooded roads, bridges and rivers.

“Move to higher ground if flooding occurs, follow instructions from local authorities and disaster management teams, and monitor official SAWS weather updates and warnings,” Thobela said.

He said weather conditions are expected to gradually improve from January 19.

“More stable conditions are expected from January 20 onwards, with minimal chances of further rainfall, allowing river levels and saturated soils to slowly recede.”