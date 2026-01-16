Death, destruction stun Ramaphosa in Limpopo

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

“This is a real catastrophe.” This is how President Cyril Ramaphosa described the devastating floods in Limpopo which have so far taken nine lives since the heavy rains began.

On Thursday, Ramaphosa visited several parts of the province including Vhembe District and Giyani, which is located within the Mopani District.

“We have seen the catastrophic damage that has been caused in Limpopo ... starting in the Vhembe District we saw how a number of houses were flooded and how people have lost their possessions from the huge, huge rain that has been raging in this part of our country.

“Now here in the Mopani District, it’s even much worse, there are 36 houses that have just been wiped away from the face of the earth. Everything is gone ... the roofs, the walls, the fences, everything.

“One five-year-old child has also passed away. This saddened us because the loss of life is always something that is really devastating and should be devastating to all of us.”

He said 400mm of rain has come down in Giyani since Sunday.

The president noted that people in Vhembe and Mopani districts live closer to rivers and that particularly in Mopani, rivers have broken their banks.

“Affected Mopani residents were initially moved to a school but have since moved and are squatting with relatives. The solidarity that we have seen here is quite amazing,” he said.

Ramaphosa said there was a need to change the strategy to limit the danger.

“And this time around, I think we will need to look at engineering solutions so that when there are devastating floods like this, we should be able to cope.”

So bad was the damage that Ramaphosa had to alter his travel upon warnings from his pilot who was concerned about the safe-landing of the helicopter they were traveling in.

Ramaphosa was expected to land at Vhurivhuri village in Niani, about 52km from Thohoyandou, however that plan had to be cancelled due to damaged roads. Instead, he started his visit in Tshakhuma just outside Thohoyandou and later went to Giyani sports grounds where premier Phophi Ramathuba had been waiting for him.

The two walked around the community to assess the extent of the damage

Ramathuba said they are still awaiting reports from MECs regarding the extent of the damage.

Ramathuba said: “Most of our officials and mayors were not able to reach the areas that they were deployed to because of the overflowing rivers. We had to rely on the SANDF and SAPS in order to evacuate those who were stranded.

“The president was on his way to Vhurivhuri and Masisi, but the pilots advised that it would be difficult to land. We are committed and have a team that is assisting. The bridges and roads that have been damaged are unfortunately having an impact on all other departments.”

She said more than 550 schools have been closed around Vhembe as learners could not access them.

She advised parents to keep their children home.

“We are going to come up with a catch-up plan, together with the MEC for education. We have asked the president to come here because we have elevated the matter to him. We wanted him to come and see for himself. So that he can help us with intervention,” said Ramathuba.

She said the provincial government has already put aside R1bn to respond to emergencies while they are waiting for the national government to declare the floods a disaster.

The SA Weather Service (SAWS) has also issued a red level 10 warning for Limpopo and Mpumalanga, warning this could result in danger to life as the flooding risk remains high in the two provinces.

The last time SAWS issued a red level 10 warning was three years ago during the devastating KwaZulu-Natal floods that left close to 600 people dead.

SAWS forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela said more heavy downpours should be expected which could lead to widespread flooding rather than localised events.

− Additional reporting by Michelle Banda

