Fake school shuts down to ‘fix registration issues’

Academy operated illegally last year, charging R10k to matriculants

Lindile Sifile

Lindile Sifile

Journalist

The KZN education department says a circular allowing schools to once again be used for religious and other activities is fake
Nombuso Mtshali, the owner of a bogus matric school in Durban, says she has closed the school to fix its registration problems. (File/ Sandile Ndlovu)

Nombuso Mtshali, the owner of a bogus matric school in Durban, says she has closed the school to fix its registration problems.

“Matric Scholars Academy is currently closed and not administering any learners for 2026. We are engaging with the relevant authorities regarding administrative and compliance matters, including registration processes.

“As with many institutions, some of these processes are ongoing and subject to internal and departmental timelines,” she told Sowetan yesterday.

More than 200 of her students found out last year, as they were preparing for the matric exams rewrite, that the academy operating on the premises of the Durban University of Technology (DUT) was operating illegally. They had each paid more than R10,000 to enrol to improve their grades from the previous year.

“At this stage, I am not in a position to provide further detailed commentary, as certain matters are still being addressed through the appropriate channels.

“Once these processes are concluded, we will be better placed to communicate more comprehensively. We remain committed to acting responsibly and in the best interests of our learners,” said Mtshali.

Sowetan


