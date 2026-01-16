KZN education MEC Sipho Hlomuka warns against bogus colleges

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Sipho Hlomuka has warned the public to steer clear of bogus colleges. File photo.

KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Sipho Hlomuka has urged parents and pupils to be on high alert for illegal and unregistered education institutions operating in the province.

Hlomuka warned the public not to fall prey to “bogus and fly-by-night education institutions” that promise “guaranteed results, quick qualifications and unauthorised certificates”.

“These unregistered institutions often make false promises … thereby exploiting vulnerable learners and families,” he said.

The department said these institutions are not accredited, and their programmes are not recognised.

Hlomuka encouraged families to check the registration and accreditation status of any education or training provider before signing up. This can be done through the department’s district office examination sections or by contacting departmental officials directly.

“The department will not hesitate to act against individuals or institutions that prey on our communities by offering illegal and unrecognised education services,” said Hlomuka.

“We encourage the public to report any suspicious institutions to the nearest education office.”

The department said it remains committed to protecting pupils and ensuring access to credible, quality and legally recognised education.

