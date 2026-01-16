Rethabile’s four pillars of matric success

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

For Rethabile Mahlabe from Forte Secondary School in Soweto, matric was not just a school year but a test of resilience, discipline and determination.

Rethabile comes from Braamfischer, where noise, crime and daily chaos are the norm, but found ways to stay focused amid distractions that could easily derail a pupil and attained four distinctions, in tourism, history, maths literacy and life orientation.

“Coming from a place filled with noise, violence and gangsterism, it was a challenge just to focus. Almost every night I could hear gunshots while studying. At first it scared me, but I had to get used to it and keep pushing,” he said.

Rethabile Mahlabe from Forte Secondary school obtained 4 distinctions (Supplied)

The pressure of matric itself added another layer of difficulty.

“When you start matric, everyone, family, cousins, siblings, even your community, suddenly pays more attention. You feel like you can’t afford to disappoint anyone. That pressure can be overwhelming,” Rethabile explained.

To overcome these challenges, he relied on planning, discipline and consistency, as well as a strong support system from his family and teachers.

“The support from my mom and my English teacher was everything. When I saw my mother cheering for me after my term one results, it changed everything. I wanted to make her proud. I couldn’t let her down,” he said.

Rethabile emphasised the importance of staying organised and maintaining a positive mindset: “Even when I wasn’t among the top pupils in term two, I didn’t let it stop me. I continued working hard, stayed disciplined, and kept my mindset positive. That consistency eventually paid off during prelims.”

Through determination, hard work and encouragement from his support network, Rethabile maintained focus across all his subjects and ultimately achieved four distinctions, a reflection of his dedication and perseverance.

“I worked hard all year and kept pushing myself. Receiving four distinctions was confirmation that all the discipline and sacrifices were worth it,” he said.

Looking ahead, Rethabile plans to study business information technology at the University of Johannesburg, though he remains open to other opportunities.

“I chose this course because it combines my interests in business and technology. I enjoy understanding systems and how technology can improve business operations. One day, I hope to start my own business that helps other businesses grow,” he explained.

Reflecting on his matric journey, Rethabile emphasised discipline, consistency, prayer, and persistence as the pillars that carried him through.

“Grade 12 is filled with mixed emotions. If you stick to discipline, consistency, prayer, and never give up, it makes the journey much easier. These were the four things that made my matric year manageable and successful.”