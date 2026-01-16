SIU to probe controversial Buffalo City beachfront projects

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is set to launch a full investigation into Buffalo City Metro’s controversial contracts involving the Leighandre “Baby Lee” Jegels Recreational Park, popularly known as The Stoep, and the recently renovated Marina Glen area.

The unit, however, is still waiting for premier Oscar Mabuyane’s office to sign a letter of support to proceed with its investigation into the multimillion-rand projects. But office of the premier spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie denied on Thursday that it had received the letter and declined to comment on the matter.

The letter is required for the SIU to get a presidential proclamation to authorise the investigation. Once signed, a motivation for the proclamation will be processed through the department of justice and sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office.

The requests for the letter of support for the Baby Lee Jegels Park and Marina Glen, popularly known as Ebuhlanti, including three other cases involving the department of public works, have allegedly been sitting on Mabuyane’s desk since June 2025, according to the SIU.

