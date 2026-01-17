News

Rain lashes Kruger as SANParks restricts access and suspends game drives

Persistent downpours in Mpumalanga and Limpopo force possible gate closures, halt walking trails and limit entry to essential travel and booked guests only

Lower Sabie Bridge
The Lower Sabie Bridge in the Kruger National Park is flooded. (Supplied)

Persistent rainfall continues to affect parts of Mpumalanga and Limpopo, including parts of the Kruger National Park, on Saturday.

SANParks spokesperson JP Louw said increased rainfall has been recorded in the Pretoriuskop area, which may result in the closure of Phabeni Gate at short notice should conditions deteriorate.

The Crocodile Bridge Gate in the Kruger National Park.
The Crocodile Bridge Gate in the Kruger National Park has been flooded. (SANParks)

“Visitors are urged to remain alert to official updates and signage, and no day visitors are permitted entry into the Kruger National Park until further notice,” he said.

Access to the park is limited to essential delivery vehicles, airport transfers with valid flight tickets, officials, and guests with confirmed accommodation bookings at Berg en Dal, Skukuza, and Pretoriuskop.

Louw said all game drives and walking trails remain suspended until conditions improve, as a precautionary safety measure.

“SANParks continues to monitor the situation and will communicate any changes as they occur. The safety of guests, staff and infrastructure remains the organisation’s priority.”

Visitors to the area are encouraged to follow all SANParks official communications for the latest verified updates that are communicated as the situation changes.

TimesLIVE


