News

City of Tshwane shuts down another brothel in CBD

Dozens of undocumented women found at venue

Herman Moloi

Herman Moloi

Journalist

The man had made telephonic contact with the woman on Friday to inquire about her services. Stock image.
City of Tshwane officials have shut down another brothel. Picture: 123RF/terovesalainen (123RF/terovesalainen)

City of Tshwane officials have shut down another brothel.

On Saturday night, mayor Nasiphi Moya posted on X that it had shut down a brothel in the CBD run by a Nigerian man.

“This one is operated by Nigerians. We found dozens of women in rooms at the establishment called Savoy VIP Lounge.

“They rent the rooms for R1,000 a week. This brothel is hidden behind a sports bar. We inspected the establishment and closed it with the Tshwane metro police department. All the women we interacted with were foreigners — some had legal documentation, and others did not,” she said.

Last month, the city closed Ipi Tombi Sports Bar in the CBD and the Pavilion Hotel in Sunnyside after officials found the businesses were not complying with city regulations.

Sowetan


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Hands-off Broos, urges Jomo Sono

2

WATCH | Meet the teacher who has secured 100% pass in science for nine years in a row

3

Mpumalanga HOD returns after R1.9m laptop saga

4

School ‘bewitched’ to fail

5

‘Lunchbox mom’ Raabia Jacobs inspires healthy, creative school meals