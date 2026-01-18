Ekurhuleni MMC missing after Mozambique flooding

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ekurhuleni MMC Andile Mngwevu is missing after his vehicle was swept away by floodwaters in Mozambique. File photo

Ekurhuleni roads and transport management MMC Andile Mngwevu has gone missing after the vehicle he was travelling in was swept away by floodwaters in Mozambique.

The City of Ekurhuleni confirmed Mngwevu’s disappearance on Sunday.

The city’s head of communications, Phakamile Mbengashe, said information received through official diplomatic and security channels indicated that Mngwevu had travelled to the Chokwé area.

Mbengashe said a South African rescue mission deployed to Mozambique has managed to establish contact with one of the five individuals who were travelling in the vehicle when it was swept away.

“The status and whereabouts of MMC Mngwevu and the other occupants remain unconfirmed.”

He said the South African mission was engaging local Mozambican authorities and emergency services in the affected area.

“The office of the mayor, working with the national government, has facilitated support to MMC Mngwevu’s spouse, who arrived in Mozambique last night.

“National authorities are also exploring additional support mechanisms, including security and evacuation assistance, as further information becomes available.”

Mbengashe said search and verification efforts were ongoing, with the city remaining in close contact with the department of international relations and co-operation and other relevant national structures.

“During this profoundly difficult time, the city respectfully appeals to the public and the media to afford the Mngwevu family privacy and space and to refrain from speculation.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and all those affected as efforts continue to establish the full circumstances.”

Sowetan