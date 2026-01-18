Mbalula calls for police probe of Joburg ANC’s electoral outcomes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Fikile Mbalula calls on police to probe Johannesburg ANC conference after ally Dada Morero loses top post to Loyiso Masuku.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula wants the police to investigate the outcomes of the party’s Johannesburg regional conference at which his ally, Dada Morero, lost the region’s top leadership position to Loyiso Masuku.

The Sunday Times can reveal that Mbalula has instructed ANC leaders in Gauteng to hand over all conference-related material to the police to probe alleged irregularities at the three-day conference, held in Johannesburg in December 2025.

In a letter dated December 28, Mbalula informs Gauteng provincial task team co-ordinator (PTT) Hope Papo of disputes reported to his office over what allegedly transpired at the conference.

Read more