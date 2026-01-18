NewsPREMIUM

School ‘bewitched’ to fail

Poor discipline and parent involvement, academic capability, a sick principal, and witchcraft blamed for dismal pass rate

Kgaugelo Gumede

Opinions and Education Editor

Naledi-Ya-Meso secondary School in Limpopo achieved a 0% matric pass rate. (Thabo Tshabalala)

Matric pupils at Naledi Ya Meso Secondary School in Limpopo are keeping out of sight, not out of teenage shyness but from humiliation.

The matric class of 2025, with 15 pupils, recorded a 100% failure rate and now principal Matshipane Mohlala is on her way out.

Stakeholders say this is not only a result of years of institutional collapse, poor parent participation, ill-discipline, a change of academic streams, and an ill principal, but also the discouragement of excellence through the belief that if learners do well, they may be bewitched.

Read more.


