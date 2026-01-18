School ‘bewitched’ to fail

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Matric pupils at Naledi Ya Meso Secondary School in Limpopo are keeping out of sight, not out of teenage shyness but from humiliation.

The matric class of 2025, with 15 pupils, recorded a 100% failure rate and now principal Matshipane Mohlala is on her way out.

Stakeholders say this is not only a result of years of institutional collapse, poor parent participation, ill-discipline, a change of academic streams, and an ill principal, but also the discouragement of excellence through the belief that if learners do well, they may be bewitched.

