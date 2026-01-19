Beware of fly-by-night colleges, illegal matric rewrites

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

With matric results released and rewrite registrations under way, January and February have become prime recruitment periods for fly-by-night colleges and illegal matric rewrite centres targeting desperate learners across SA.

The South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA) has warned learners and parents to exercise extreme caution and to verify not only the institution they plan to enrol at, but also the qualification being offered.

SAQA spokesperson and chief operating officer Dr Makhapa Makhafola said many learners are misled into believing that institutional registration alone guarantees legitimacy.

“Learners should verify the qualification, not only the college. If a qualification does not appear on the National Qualifications Framework (NQF), it is not nationally recognised, regardless of any promises made by the institution,” Makhafola said.

He explained that while the department of higher education and training (DHET) registers institutions, SAQA is responsible for registering qualifications.

“An institution may be registered with the DHET but still offer unregistered or invalid qualifications. Both are required for legitimacy,” he said.

For students seeking to rewrite matric, SAQA advised that rewrite centres must be verified through the department of basic education or the relevant provincial education departments, as these centres fall outside the post-school education framework.

Makhafola warned that enrolling for an unrecognised qualification carries serious consequences. “Students risk having their certificates rejected by universities, TVET colleges and employers, becoming ineligible for bursaries or professional registration, and losing both time and money. In some cases, students only discover the problem years later when applying for jobs or further studies.”

SAQA has also noted a spike in complaints between January and March each year following the release of matric results, highlighting how vulnerable learners are during this transition period.

DHET spokesperson Matshepo Seedat said students, parents and guardians must insist on seeing original registration certificates and letters of accreditation before enrolling.

“By law, these documents must be clearly displayed and readily accessible on the premises of private colleges. The absence of these documents should be treated as a serious compliance concern,” Seedat said.

She added that further verification should be done through the official registers published on the DHET website, as well as relevant quality assurance bodies.

“Additional verification can be done by consulting the official registers of the department, the SAQA, the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations, and the relevant Sector Education and Training Authorities. This step is critical to confirm both the legitimacy of the institution and the accreditation status of the programmes offered,” Seedat said.

Seedat warned that institutions claiming accreditation is “pending” or “in process”, demanding upfront fees without written proof of registration, or failing to appear on official databases should be treated as red flags.

She said while the department does not have the authority to directly shut down illegal colleges, cases can be opened with the SAPS, as misrepresenting registration or accreditation status constitutes fraud.