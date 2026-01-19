Children aged two and six drown in Limpopo

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Limpopo police have opened inquest dockets after two children died in Thoyandou and Giyani.

Limpopo police have opened inquest dockets following the drowning of two children aged two and six in Thoyandou and Giyani, respectively.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said the six-year-old victim was on her way to a shop to buy bread together with other kids in Thohoyandou on Saturday when she attempted to cross the Gobe River.

“The victim was swept away by the raging waters; meanwhile, other children managed to walk through the river,” he said.

“The parents and community members were alerted. They searched for the victim and found her already drowned. The police were summoned to the scene, and an inquest docket was registered.”

Mashaba said police were summoned to Nkomo village in Giyani on Thursday, where a two-year-old had drowned.

“They found a woman who pointed out the lifeless body of her son. The preliminary investigation suggests that the victim fell into a pit toilet full of water and drowned,” he said.

The names of the victims have not been disclosed.