City of Tshwane shuts down another brothel in CBD

City of Tshwane officials have shut down another brothel.

On Saturday night, mayor Nasiphi Moya posted on X that it had shut down a brothel in the CBD run by a Nigerian man.

“This one is operated by Nigerians. We found dozens of women in rooms at the establishment called Savoy VIP Lounge.

“They rent the rooms for R1,000 a week. This brothel is hidden behind a sports bar. We inspected the establishment and closed it with the Tshwane metro police department. All the women we interacted with were foreigners — some had legal documentation, and others did not,” she said.

Last month, the city closed Ipi Tombi Sports Bar in the CBD and the Pavilion Hotel in Sunnyside after officials found the businesses were not complying with city regulations.

