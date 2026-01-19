Ekurhuleni evicts hundreds from a Germiston property

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Ekurhuleni municipality evicted more than 300 households from its Airport Park Phase 2 property in Germiston on Monday morning, over allegations of nonpayment of rent and services by residents.

According to the city, the evictions stem from a court order granted in favour of the Ekurhuleni Housing Company to evict occupants who are not paying rent or services.

However, the enraged residents said the evictions were illegal.

Community leader Thembi Ramuchuene said residents have filed an interdict with the court and are waiting for feedback, as the eviction is illegal.

“We are not resisting rentals or paying for services. Our issue is that the terms of our leases changed yet we as residents have not been engaged, which is not fair to us. Now we are just thrown to the streets with our belongings and children. Where are we meant to go? Some people are not even employed,” Ramuchuene said.

The city said in a statement that the “unlawful occupiers” were directed to vacate the properties on or before January 15.

“In the event of non-compliance, the sheriff of the court, assisted by the SAPS and Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department, is authorised to carry out the eviction.

“The matter relates to the long-standing unlawful occupation of housing units at Airport Park Phase 2 and surrounding extensions in Germiston.

The properties, said the city, form part of a housing development owned by the Ekurhuleni Housing Company and were occupied without lawful allocation.

“The eviction follows earlier court proceedings dating back to October 2022, including interim relief granted to protect housing stock and prevent further unlawful occupation at the development.”

Speaking to Sowetan on the sidelines of the evictions, the eviction team told the publication they were not there to negotiate and so far had not received any resistance.

“Our understanding is that [people from] 300 units will be evicted as they were identified as not paying rent and for services,” said the team leader.

“They are in fact illegally occupying the units and we are here to make sure they are out, and security will be deployed to ensure they don’t come back post this eviction.”

The team leader also indicated that the belongings of the occupants of the identified unit for eviction would still be removed, whether or not they were there.

Sowetan