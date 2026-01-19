Farmers losing millions to foot and mouth disease

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Small-scale farmers are calling for faster vaccine turnaround times, warning they risk losing millions more as the foot-and-mouth disease outbreak continues to devastate livestock across the country.

This comes as agriculture minister John Steenhuisen announced plans to declare a national state of disaster to unlock emergency resources and enforce strict livestock movement controls to contain the multi-province outbreak.

Farmers in KwaZulu-Natal, one of the hardest-hit provinces, said they lost millions in December alone while trying to save dying cattle.

Andile Cele said they milk 750 cows but that they had 300 cows limping and 35 with sever mastitis.

“I’ve lost eight cows and five calves already. I’ve actually been better off than many farmers around me — some neighbours’ mortalities have been far worse. I’ve lost R1m in costs in December alone, and by the time this outbreak is over, that figure will be another R1.2m. Some neighbours have already lost between R7m and R10m. How are farmers and businesses supposed to survive this?" he asked.

He said the vaccine does work but only if the second booster is given three weeks before the outbreak.

“In our area, the first vaccines arrived after cows were already sick. Vaccines need time to work. Injecting animals once they’re already ill can overload their immune systems, making the vaccine ineffective.

“The cows I have left, you can see the ribs on their skin and they are barely surviving. They were worth R20,000 each before they got sick. They are now worth nothing,“ he said.

He said he can’t sell them because of the quarantine.

“It is cruel to keep them alive — they are in constant pain. This is not bad farming, this is government inefficiency. This is a failure to supply vaccines. South Africa used to lead the world in research, development, and foot-and-mouth vaccines. Today, nothing is happening," he said.

Steenhuisen also unveiled a 10-year strategy focused on mass vaccinations, a digital livestock traceability system, and local vaccine production to restore South Africa’s FMD-free status.

KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, the Free State, and the North West are the hardest-hit provinces.

While another mixed livestock farmer, Mohale Molefe, said the outbreak has him financially exposed and emotionally exhausted, as losses continue despite biosecurity efforts.

“We did everything we were supposed to do. We limited access, disinfected vehicles, and stopped unnecessary movement, but once the disease is in the area, it’s almost impossible to contain on your own.”

“I lost six cattle and nine pigs, that a total loss close to R950,000,” he said.

He welcomed the possible idea of the outbreak being declared a disaster, however, he remains cautious.

“Declaring a disaster is the right step, but it doesn’t undo the damage that’s already been done. Small-scale farmers are fighting a battle we should never have been left to face alone. Every sick animal, every loss, is money we don’t have, food that never reaches a table, and hope slowly slipping away,” he said.

Agri-economist Wandile Sihlobo said the farming sector is under financial strain.

“The cattle industry is under immense financial strain, and the key path out of this challenge will be through vaccination. We must make progress soon in order to ease the constraints the industry is facing,” he said.

Sihlobo said the department needs to move quickly and with urgency.

“We are in crisis. We will need to vaccinate about 12 million cattle, and this will be a significant challenge. The process of vaccination until we are entirely free of the disease will take some time, and the 10 years the department of agriculture suggested is probably a fair assessment,” he said.