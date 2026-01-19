Shisanyama owner loses R30k worth of stock due to floods

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A shisanyama owner had given away R30,000 worth of stock after it became spoilt when he lost electricity for a week after the devastating floods in Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

Philemon Munyani is among many small business owners in both provinces who are still reeling from the damage that has been caused by heavy rains and heavy flooding for the past seven days.

The floods have resulted in the loss of about 20 since December.

Munyani, a shisanyama owner who also rents out ten backyard rooms in Madimbo Village, near Kruger National Park in Limpopo, doesn’t know how he will pay his employees’ salaries at the end of this month. He has been running a shisanyama and accommodation business since 2010.

The floods destroyed electricity infrastructure in the area, and as a result, since last Wednesday, the residents have been without electricity and in the dark. Damage to roads means those who need to use his accommodation cannot travel to the village.

“These floods left a serious mess. I am devastated. I run a shisanyama and a room rental business. They have both suffered massive losses because of the floods. We have been out of electricity for five days now. I have given out different types of meats and all the stock from the shisanyama to the community for free. It was worth R30,000,” said Munyai.

“My finances have already collapsed. I have to start with renovations because of the damage the rain caused. It is January and the money we made in December had to assist with covering salaries for my workers and for my kids for school costs. What has worsened our situation is that criminals are now taking advantage of the dark and the rains. They are stealing from our businesses in the area. We don’t sleep and have to stay on guard through the night,” he explained.

He said his tenants in the ten-room accommodation he offers included students who come to the area as interns for work. And he also accommodates businesspeople who are working in the area.

“As we speak, some have moved out now. They are seeking alternative accommodation in other areas. My rooms are empty now. The floods have damaged the roads, and even some rooms are deep in water; people cannot do anything inside. The roads coming to my accommodation are damaged and impassable. I don’t see myself and many other businesses recovering from this anytime soon,” Munyai told Sowetan.

On Sunday, Limpopo provincial government spokesperson Ndavhe Ramakuela said 11 people have been confirmed to have passed on since December in the province.