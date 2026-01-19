Inmate matriculants deliver 94.4% pass rate, extra credit to KZN

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The 180 offenders who sat for the 2025 matric exams achieved an overall pass rate of 94.4%.

A total of 132 distinctions were earned by the 180 pupils who sat for the grade 12 exams.

Fifteen of the 18 schools achieved a 100% pass rate, improving from 13 in 2024.

The registered correctional services schools offer further education and training from grade 10 to grade 12.

Two schools, Usethubeni in Durban-Westville in KwaZulu-Natal and Baviaanspoort in Gauteng, have maintained a 100% matric pass rate for the past 10 years.

KwaZulu-Natal received special recognition for producing the highest number of matriculants, with 50 pupils, of whom 45 attained bachelor’s passes.

The Johannesburg Female Correctional Centre School was also commended after achieving a 100% pass rate in 2025.

Correctional services minister Pieter Groenewald said offenders continue to perform well in accounting and other technical subjects, which would help reshape their career paths post-incarceration.

“We remain resolute in ensuring that every inmate in our care is given a fair opportunity to succeed.

“What is unique about our environment is that learners are able to put theory into practice through our production workshops, farms, and other training platforms.”

Offenders are encouraged to study subjects that will reshape their career paths post-incarceration. (Department of Correctional Services)

Groenewald was concerned, however, that more inmates are dropping mathematics and opting for mathematical literacy.

“This has to be corrected.

“South Africa is deliberately channelling learners towards gateway subjects because this is what our economy demands and the path a developing country such as ours must pursue. Mathematics remains a critical gateway subject.

“Correctional services schools have never struggled with mathematics in previous years. We recruit capable educators, and we are confident our learners can succeed when properly supported.”

In the overall 2025 national senior certificate exams, girls outnumbered boys by 56% to 44%. “This imbalance requires urgent and targeted intervention,” Groenewald said.

“We must confront the growing challenge of the boy child being left behind in the education system. Boys are increasingly under-represented in matric cohorts and are less likely than girls to return through second-chance pathways.

“Our inmate population is largely male, and many require educational redirection and support.“

The minister told the successful matriculants that their pasts did not define their futures.

“Education remains one of the most powerful tools for rehabilitation, reintegration, and nation-building. Through discipline, perseverance, and commitment, you have invested in yourselves and in the future of this country.”

