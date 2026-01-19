Limpopo floods: Victim enjoys her first meal

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Thizwikhoni Mahosi and her two daughters (pictured), Phophi Khomola (16), Murungwa Khomola (18) were trapped by the Mutale River for three days. PIC: CHRIS GILILI

After surviving three cold nights trapped without food on an island caused by floods, the first thing Murungwa Khomola did when she got home after being rescued was to eat her favourite dish, pap and spinach.

Murungwa, 18, her sister Phophi, 16, and their mother Thizwikhoni Mahosi were trapped by high water in Limpopo’s Mutale River from Sunday to Tuesday last week. They had gone to harvest grasshoppers for food last Saturday at Matatani village when tragedy struck.

Reflecting on their ordeal, Murungwa said she was grateful for their second chance at life.

“We were so cold that we ended up not feeling anything anymore, because we were in the water for so long. We did not eat or have any shelter. We had to just hang in there, otherwise we could not have made it,” said Murungwa.

A villager heard their cries for help on Monday and a rescue helicopter airlifted them on Tuesday, as the water was too violent to launch an immediate rescue effort.

“We are so grateful for the help. I thought we were going to die. We thank a man named Sagole because he is the one who heard our screams on Monday morning. If it were not for the help, the family would have been preparing our funerals. We were hungry and cold and I was feeling weak at one point,” said Murungwa.

The trio were taken to a clinic for medical assessment.

“When we got home I changed into dry clothes and ate pap and spinach. I had lost weight and my clothes don’t fit properly.”