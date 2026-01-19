SANDF joins search for missing MMC in Mozambique floods

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As rescue efforts intensify in flood-affected Mozambique, the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) has sent two Oryx helicopters to support search-and-rescue operations including locating a missing Ekurhuleni MMC.

SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini confirmed to Sowetan that there was a request for assistance from the air force and paperwork was concluded on Sunday morning.

“The helicopters are there to assist Mozambique in all their needs during this time,” he said.

The department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) said its team was rendering consular assistance to the family of Ekurhuleni MMC for roads and transport management Andile Mngwevu and others who were swept away by floodwaters in Mozambique.

Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela said the SA high commission in Maputo had determined that the incident involving Mngwevu occurred in Chokwé, a town in the Gaza province, about two hours north of Maputo.

He said the mission made contact with the only person who managed to get out of the vehicle at the time of the incident.

There were five people in the vehicle and the status of the four individuals including the MMC was yet to be confirmed, he said.

He said the SANDF helicopters will assist with the search-and-rescue operation - one for Maputo province and one for Gaza province where the incident with the MMC happened.

The Mngwevu family spokesperson Bongani Mfobela said he was grappling with what had happened.

He asked to speak to Sowetan after Mngwevu’s wife returned home.

The city of Ekurhuleni’s head of communications Phakamile Mbengashe said based on information received through official diplomatic and security channels, Mngwevu had travelled to the Chokwé area and that the SA mission was actively engaging local Mozambican authorities and emergency services in the affected area.

“The office of the executive mayor, working with national government, has facilitated support to MMC Mngwevu’s spouse, who arrived in Mozambique last night.

“National authorities are also exploring additional support mechanisms, including security and evacuation assistance, as further information becomes available,” Mbengashe said.

He said search and verification efforts were ongoing, and the city remains in close contact with Dirco and other relevant national structures.