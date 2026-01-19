Mpumalanga flood costs Mpumalanga tourism sector asks for assistance after floods

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Rufus Mohlala a tour guide operator say he does not think he will recover what have been lost during closure of the Kruger national park. Picture: Mandla Khoza

The tourism sector in Mpumalanga is counting costs after heavy rains forced several establishments to close.

Heavy rains in Mpumalanga started in December, claiming the lives of 20 people by January 15. The rains have taken toll on tourism establishments including the Kruger National Park, which had to evacuate guests and close for a week last week.

Oupa Pilane, chairperson of the Kruger Lowveld Chamber of Business and Tourism and co-founder of the Graskop Gorge Lift Co, has asked for assistance following the disaster from the tourism sector.

“The unprecedented downpours have led to widespread flooding, road closures and the temporary shutdown of numerous key tourism attractions. Popular sites along the Panorama Route, including areas like Bourke’s Luck Potholes and operations such as the Graskop Gorge Lift Co have been forced to suspend activities for safety reasons.

“The Kruger National Park has also restricted day-visitor access and evacuated certain camps due to overflowing rivers, further compounding the crisis,” he said.

He said the weather challenges come at a time when the tourism businesses were already navigating significant challenges in a post-pandemic recovery.

“Many operators, lodges, guides, craft sellers, and supporting enterprises in the Lowveld and Panorama Route areas depend heavily on summer visitor numbers. The closures and inaccessibility have brought operations to a standstill, resulting in heavy revenue losses that threaten livelihoods and the broader local economy.

He said preliminary assessments indicate substantial financial strain with direct impacts on employment. He said businesses are bracing for additional costs related to post-rain maintenance, infrastructure repairs, and site rehabilitation once conditions improve and waters recede.

Pilane said they are currently exploring the full extent of these losses.

“Accurate quantification will only be possible once the rains subside and thorough inspections can be conducted. In the meantime, many operators face immediate cash flow pressures and uncertainty about when visitors can safely return.” he said.

Pilane urged government, private sector partners, and tourism stakeholders to collaborate on rapid response measures.

Kruger National Park spokesperson Ray Thakhuli said they are exploring measures to reopen day visits only as of Monday.

He said the northern part of the Kruger National Park remains inaccessible at this stage, as several roads and bridges have been washed away.

Nomkhosi Shabalala, who does bookings for tourists and their activities, say though they do not give refunds, some tourists had to be told to postpone their travels.

“Our organisation’s main source of income is as an official sales contractor to the South African National Parks. Due to our proximity and demand, the bulk of our bookings are for the Kruger National Park. We have dealt with postponements for stays, and a lot of cancelations.

“This will obviously have a ripple effect on income for the period. We continue to advise that Mpumalanga is open for business and that there is so much more to explore. However, this time around we are hit hard,” said Shabalala.

Rufus Mohlala, who runs a tour guide business with his three safari vehicles, has not been able to work for over a week.

The total closure for a week in the Kruger National Park have affected me a lot that I may not pay car installments this month. I pay over R10,000 for each bakkie,” said Mohlala.