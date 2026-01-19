LISTEN | Ramaphosa visits flood-stricken areas in Mpumalanga

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived in Mjejane in Mpumalanga on Monday afternoon to loud cheers from villagers during a visit to three communities affected by floods in the Nkomazi municipality.

Ramaphosa, accompanied by Mpumalanga premier Mandla Ndlovu, MECs and Nkomazi’s mayor, told the media the visit was to assure the community that government assistance would be provided to the flood-stricken area.

“We came here because people are in need and we are checking the plight that has befallen them.

“They want to be assured that the people they have elected to lead are there with them. I’m happy that the premier (Mandla Ndlovu) and MECs have been on the ground and have been briefing me. I felt it is important to come and see for myself,” he said.

“As the national government, the minister of human settlements has been here and met with the interministerial committee.

“They are discussing what needs to be done, so I will be receiving a report after seeing for myself. When I was in Giyani [Limpopo]... I’ve seen how houses have been washed away, children are not going to school and people’s livelihoods have been affected.

“Our minister of finance is in Davos; we are briefing him and we are going to see how government is going to come with intervention.

“But I’m also happy that our response teams have been responding very fast, the South African defence force as well as other emergency services,” said Ramaphosa.

You may recall that South Africa during the G20 raised the issue of climate change and how resources should be channelled into matters of climate change and that there must be finance for climate change damages — President Cyril Ramaphosa

He said the world was now living in an era where climate change was evident and much needed to be done in response to it.

“You may recall that South Africa during the G20 raised the issue of climate change and how resources should be channelled into matters of climate change and that there must be finance for climate change damages.”

Ramaphosa urged municipalities to enforce bylaws against residents who build homes in low-lying areas, saying they are affected each time disaster strikes.

Co-operative governance, human settlements and traditional affairs MEC Speedy Mashilo said the current assessment of the damage in the province was about R3bn.

On a separate issue, Ramaphosa said he had received no updates on Ekurhuleni roads and transport management MMC Andile Mngwevu who had been reported missing on Sunday.

The City of Ekurhuleni confirmed Mngwevu’s disappearance, saying the vehicle he was travelling in had been swept away by floodwaters in Chokwe, Mozambique.

Ramaphosa said he had requested assistance from the Mozambican government and provided air assistance in the form of helicopters to help in the search.