WATCH | Truck collision with scholar transport claims 12 lives

Investigation under way to determine cause of Vaal crash

Nandi Ntini

Nandi Ntini

Social Justice News Reporter

Eleven pupils died in an accident in Vanderbijlpark on Monday morning. Stock photo (123RF/conejota)

At least 12 pupils have lost their lives in a collision involving a private scholar transport vehicle and a truck in Vanderbijlpark, Vaal, on Monday morning.

Allegations are the truck hit the scholar transport vehicle.

Five children were critically injured and were rushed to hospital.

Emergency services, including paramedics, traffic officials and police, secured the scene and began preliminary investigations.

“Preliminary reports indicate 12 pupils have lost their lives at the scene, while five who sustained critical injuries are en route to hospital for urgent medical care,” said Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona.

Education MEC Matome Chiloane was expected to visit the scene as authorities work to establish the cause of the crash and assess the full extent of the tragedy.

Officials have urged members of the public and motorists to avoid the area to allow emergency personnel to carry out their duties without obstruction.

More information is expected to be released once details have been officially verified.

