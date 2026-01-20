Corruption-accused judge could be asked to continue presiding over murder trial

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Portia Phahlane, her son Kagiso and Vusi Soli Ndala were granted bail by the Pretoria Serious Commercial Crimes Court .

The Pretoria judge accused of accepting a bribe to make a favourable ruling in a church succession case and who is currently on special leave, Portia Phahlane, could be recalled to complete a double murder case she was presiding over before her arrest.

This is one of the options presented by Gauteng judge president Aubrey Ledwaba to the state prosecutor and the defence in the case of suspected serial killer and murder accused Rassie Nkuna.

On Monday, Ledwaba held a meeting in his chambers in Pretoria with the state and defence to discuss how to proceed with cases that Phahlane was handling before her arrest in December.

Sowetan has reliably learnt that Ledwaba presented three options to the defence and the state.

The first is for the trial to start afresh before a new judge. The second is for the case to continue from where it stopped, but under a different judge. The third option is for an application to be made to allow Phahlane to return and conclude the matter.

Phahlane had been the judge in the Nkuna murder case in which he is accused of kidnapping and murdering Lucky and Sabelisiwe Mogashoa in March 2022, in front of their children aged one and six.

Sabelisiwe was pregnant when she was murdered.

In May that year, Nkuna killed his then girlfriend, Pretty Mazibuko, and her sister, police officer Marcia Mazibuko.

Nkuna is serving a life sentence for the murders of the sisters.

Speaking to Sowetan outside court yesterday, Sabelisiwe’s mother, Rachel Zwane, told Sowetan that the prosecutor had told them of the three options for the continuation of trial.

“We don’t want Phahlane back,” Zwane said. “One is because we don’t want to pressurise her as she is dealing with her own matter. Two, the application to grant her access to court will delay the proceedings.

[Phahlane’s] reputation is tainted, and this could mean that after she hands down her judgment the accused can appeal on the basis that the judge was corrupt — Rachel Zwane

“Her reputation is tainted, and this could mean that after she hands down her judgment the accused can appeal on the basis that the judge was corrupt,” she said.

Lucky’s sister, Joyce Mogashoa, told Sowetan the family was undecided about how the trial should proceed.

“We just want to see that matter being concluded,” Mogashoa said. “All we know is that we don’t want the matter to start from scratch. Phahlane is also innocent until proven guilty.”

Mbekezeli Benjamin, a researcher for Judges Matter, a research and advocacy project dedicated to enhancing transparency and accountability within SA’s judiciary, said it was permissible for Ledwaba to give the parties options regarding the further conduct of their case.

“We imagine that one of the options would have been to start the case from scratch before another judge,” Benjamin said. ”Depending on how far the case had gone [for instance, how many witnesses had already testified and the number of days the trial had sat], this option has the risk of causing enormous prejudice to the parties, in the form of increased legal costs and the loss of crucial evidence.

“These costs would be weighed against the benefit of having a new judge who does not have a cloud hanging over their heads.”

Benjamin said that recalling Phahlane to preside over the matter was another option.

“The obvious cost is having a judge who is standing trial as an accused criminal preside over the case, but the benefit would be that the trial will proceed without further delay, thereby saving legal costs and time.”

Phahlane, her son Kagiso, Vusi Ndala and Michael Sandlana, the leader of one faction of the International Pentecostal Holiness Church, were arrested in December. Phahlane is accused of receiving gratification from Sandlana in order to rule in his favour in a long-standing church succession case.

She was released on R50,000 bail and is barred from entering the premises of the Pretoria high court.

The state prosecutor and defence will make their submissions to Lewaba on Wednesday, after which he will make a decision on how the Nkuna case should proceed.