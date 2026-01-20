Growing dreams one bloom at a time

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In the heart of a rural area in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, Nosipho Mdakane is cultivating more than flowers. She is growing a dream with her flower farm Izimbali Growers.

At the age of 39, the former construction professional has transformed a piece of land into a vibrant flower farm.

Mdakane, who is originally from Cape Town and later lived in Johannesburg, moved to Ladysmith when her father-in-law fell ill and needed care.

Her journey began in 2021 when her husband gifted her seeds, starting with a single field of sunflowers that sparked her passion.

What began as a personal project has gradually evolved into a potential community enterprise.

“I would love the business to grow. There are a lot of unemployed women here like myself and you can see there is potential for work throughout the seasons.”

Mdakane, who studied building science and worked at the National Home Builders Registration Council as an inspector before moving to her husband’s hometown, believes in methodical and sustainable flower farming.

“I try not to overwhelm myself. I purchase and add one new type of flower each season,” she said.

The 6,000m² family plot has six to seven flower beds producing significant yields. She initially grew sunflowers and has expanded to growing dahlias, zinnias, celosia, ranunculus and anemones.

The mother of two relies on family labour and has received some government support for branding and market access.

Despite challenges such as manual irrigation and harsh weather conditions, Mdakane remains optimistic.

“Flowers are quite a good investment. They’re literally the gift that keeps giving. I started with two beds from the initial investment and now have 10. We’re getting flowers from those we initially planted.”

Mdakane supplies a local wedding venue and a florist and sells at the local market and dreams of expanding. “My business plan is not only about growing flowers. I want to do workshops and teach other people how to grow flowers.

“I don’t want to be the only supplier of flowers in my local market,” she said.

Her immediate needs are greenhouses and a proper irrigation system, highlighting the infrastructure required to turn her passion into a scalable business.

For Mdakane, the journey is about more than commerce. “Growing flowers, planting and sharing the experience with your kids is more fulfilling.

“Looking at the cycle of flowers. Once it sprouts, the fact that a small seed becomes something so beautiful is exciting.”