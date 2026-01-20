Kidnapped man found in a Soweto hostel after week-long ordeal

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Police have arrested eight suspects in connection with a kidnapping incident at Mzimhlophe Hostel in Soweto.

The man was abducted in Johannesburg by an armed group of four suspects while travelling from work with his wife more than a week ago.

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the group was travelling in a Toyota Quantum near Booysens, Joburg south.

The victim was forced into the suspects’ vehicle, which sped off, leaving his wife behind. She immediately alerted the police.

Through intelligence methodologies and technology, the suspects’ cellphones were traced — Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi

Nevhuhulwi said a kidnapping case was opened at Kliptown police station, and resources were mobilised to trace the victim.

After the abduction, the victim’s family began receiving ransom demands, and several withdrawals had been made from the victim’s bank account, Nevhuluwi said.

“Through intelligence methodologies and technology, the suspects’ cellphones were traced,” she said.

She said it was established that the group was operating from three hostels - Nancefield and Mzimhlophe in Soweto, and Jeppe near the CBD.

On January 17, police operationalised the intelligence, leading to the arrest of four suspects at Jeppe hostel. Further investigations linked the suspects to two additional kidnapping cases reported last year at Jeppe and Diepsloot police stations.

This led to the arrest of four more suspects — three in Diepsloot and one in Orlando, Soweto, where an unlicensed firearm was also seized.

The four suspects caught at Mzimhlophe and four others arrested earlier were expected to appear before the Lenasia magistrate’s court on Monday. They all face charges of kidnapping and extortion.