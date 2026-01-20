MPs demand private investigator O’Sullivan’s physical appearance

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Members of parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system have expressed outrage after private investigator Paul O’Sullivan’s request to testify virtually.

Last week O’Sullivan formally requested to appear before the committee via video link, citing “death threats” and his absence from the country, saying he is currently in London. While he agreed to provide evidence, he insisted on doing so only in a virtual capacity.

O’Sullivan is a central figure in the committee’s probe. He has faced accusations of wielding undue influence over the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), with some witnesses alleging he was effectively “in charge” of SAPS, Ipid and the National Prosecuting Authority.

Last week former acting national police commissioner Lt-Gen Khomotso Phahlane testified that O’Sullivan allegedly worked alongside former Ipid head Robert McBride and a group of journalists to run a misinformation campaign to discredit him.

Furthermore, O’Sullivan allegedly sent a threatening text message to Cedrick Nkabinde, the chief of staff in the police ministry, while Nkabinde was giving testimony late last year.

O’Sullivan was originally scheduled to appear before the committee on January 21 and 22.

O’Sullivan is not only requesting to appear virtually; he is insulting the parliament of the republic by calling it a ‘criminal parliament’ — Soviet Lekganyane, committee chairperson

During a meeting on housekeeping matters on Monday, MPs unanimously rejected his request for a virtual hearing and called for him to be summoned immediately.

Committee chairperson Soviet Lekganyane described O’Sullivan’s conduct as “insulting” to parliament. “O’Sullivan is not only requesting to appear virtually; he is insulting the parliament of the republic by calling it a ‘criminal parliament’,” he said.

O’Sullivan had made serious allegations against the committee via e-mail, stating he would refuse to recognise members representing the MK Party, the EFF and ActionSA, Lekganyane added

“He went on to cast aspersions on MPs and this committee, accusing them of aiding a criminal conspiracy to take his life. He even calls them criminals, and I don’t think that is something we can ignore. He further stated that even if he were to appear virtually, he would not recognise members of the MK Party, EFF or ActionSA.”

Other MPs agreed that a subpoena should be issued, arguing that allowing a virtual appearance would undermine the committee’s authority.

ANC MP Mdumiseni Ntuli said such contempt for parliament is unacceptable. “When I read the e-mails he wrote, it was clear we are dealing with an individual treating parliament with serious contempt,” he said.

It is important that he appears. He has been a central player and it would be an injustice if we do not have him before us — Mdumiseni Ntuli, ANC MP

“We do not believe we should allow a private citizen to undermine parliament to that extent. We are convinced that the position we adopted earlier must be sustained: the man shall be physically called to the ad hoc committee to explain his role in the security environment of the SAPS. We will not accept any excuses regarding his security.”

If O’Sullivan does not return by the committee’s February 20 deadline, they will have to decide on a way forward, Ntuli added. “It is important that he appears. He has been a central player and it would be an injustice if we do not have him before us.”

ANC MP Xola Nqola confirmed that the application for a virtual appearance had been officially declined.

MK Party MP Sibonelo Nomvalo echoed these sentiments, urging the committee to use all legal means necessary.

“Our position is clear: we cannot be the ones who assist O’Sullivan in undermining the authority of parliament,” Nomvalo said. “We must use every available mechanism to bring him physically before the committee. Our legal team must look into this immediately.”

