Parents, schools must take reponsibility for pupils’ safety - Chiloane

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gauteng MEC for education Matome Chiloane has called for increased vigilance from parents, schools and authorities following the deadly scholar transport crash in Vanderbijlpark.

Speaking at the deadly crash scene, Chiloane said the department has long advocated for stricter monitoring of learner transport, particularly by schools and parents.

“I would rather have my children arrive at school late than never. I want to call for greater vigilance from parents, and schools also have a responsibility. They must look at the vehicles that are recommended to transport learners and keep a register of every vehicle that brings children to school,” Chiloane said.

He explained that schools should record vehicle registration numbers and driver details to ensure accountability for each learner being transported.

Today we are faced with the painful reality of losing so many children.

“This car, this number plate, this driver must be responsible for this particular child. This is a consistent message we have been communicating as a department,” he said.

Chiloane noted that while measures are in place, they do not always prevent tragic incidents.

“Obviously, one would believe that these measures should mitigate against such incidents, but today we are faced with the painful reality of losing so many children,” he said.

On the issue of the roadworthiness of the scholar transport vehicle involved in the crash and the driver’s condition, Chiloane said: “We do not know the state of the vehicle at this stage. The police will determine whether it was roadworthy or not, and whether the driver was intoxicated or not. That is part of the investigation,” he said.

“I heard from my colleagues that the driver was reprimanded a week ago about his driving behaviour.”

He acknowledged that the situation is complex, as the scholar transport service operates as a private contract between the operator and the driver.

“At the same time, we believe there is a case to answer. We will give the police space to do their work thoroughly so that we can get to the bottom of this matter,” Chiloane said.