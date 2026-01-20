Procurement flaws blamed for security guards’ salary delays

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Guard 4 sure security company has been paying its employees in installments since July 2025. Company's director Nkateko Hlaise saying this is owing to historical problems of payment from clients. Photo supplied

Security sector regulators have identified procurement gaps in government contracting as one of the key factors enabling some private security companies to shortchange security guards.

The embattled security industry has been accused of not paying workers on time and companies not paying workers’ pension contributions over to retirement fund administrators.

Katlego Magoro, COO of the National Bargaining Council for the Private Security Sector, said misalignment between government procurement processes and compliance with the sector’s main collective bargaining agreement remains a persistent problem.

“One of the dominant issues is that procurement processes are not aligned with compliance requirements when it comes to pricing and costing,” Magoro told Sowetan.

“This creates space for companies to underprice contracts and later struggle to meet their obligations to employees.”

Magoro was speaking against the backdrop of ongoing complaints received by Sowetan from security guards employed by Guard4Sure, who allege delayed salary payments, unpaid provident fund contributions, and challenges accessing medical aid.

Several guards told the publication that they have been receiving their salaries in two instalments since July 2025, which their employer attributed to “unforeseen circumstances”.

“We live on credit because the company has been paying us half salaries since July last year,” said one guard, who asked not to be named for fear of victimisation.

“We cannot afford rent or transport to work. Sometimes we go to work hungry. The company only informs us on payday that we won’t receive a full salary, and they never say how long this will last.”

The guard said the situation worsened in December when they were unable to travel home or support their families.

Another guard said the salary delays were compounded by concerns over provident fund deductions. “I started working here in April 2024, but I have 11 years of experience in the industry. I have never seen salaries paid in instalments, let alone provident fund deductions not reaching the fund,” the guard said.

“It means when we leave this company, we will leave with nothing.”

A third guard raised concerns about deductions for hospital cover, saying workers were informed they were not registered when they attempted to access medical services.

In written correspondence to Sowetan, the Private Security Sector Provident Fund confirmed that Guard4Sure has been a participating employer since June 2009, but is currently noncompliant with Section 13A of the Pension Funds Act.

“Guard4Sure has not been paying over contributions on behalf of its employees,” the fund said.

It added that although some outstanding contributions were received in 2025 after the company was handed over to debt collectors, Guard4Sure remains noncompliant and has not submitted all outstanding schedules to identify affected employees.

Magoro said some companies exploit gaps in oversight or hope noncompliance will go unnoticed. She said the bargaining council has the legislative power to prosecute noncompliant employers and is currently pursuing legal action against several companies.

“We have pending litigation against noncompliant companies, including Mafoko Security Patrols, for breaches of the main collective agreement, such as salary underpayment,” she said.

“Litigation can take the form of arbitration proceedings, contempt of court proceedings, or execution of court orders.”

Magoro added that while the council conducts routine and targeted compliance audits under the Labour Relations Act, employees are encouraged to report suspected violations to allow for prompt intervention.

The council has also been engaging government departments and state-owned entities to address noncompliance at the procurement stage.

Guard4Sure executive director Mikateko Hlaise attributed the company’s challenges to delayed payments and the absence of annual price adjustments from clients since 2019.

“Price adjustments are prescribed by PSIRA [the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority] and the bargaining council and require employers to increase salaries and benefits,” Hlaise said. “We have absorbed these increases without corresponding adjustments from clients, which has placed immense pressure on our finances.”

He said delayed payments by clients, amounting to millions of rand, further strained the company’s ability to meet its obligations.

Hlaise said arrangements had been made with the Private Security Sector Provident Fund and a medical aid provider regarding outstanding payments.