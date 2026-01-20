Ramaphosa approves salary hike for judges, MPs, ministers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to questions from MPs in the National Assembly. File photo.

Public office bearers will be smiling to the bank following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s determination to increase their salaries.

Ramaphosa gave the green light to a recommendation made by the an independent commission for the remuneration of public office bearers that the salary of public office bearers be increased by 4.1% with effect from April 1.

“The president, however, decided to increase the salary of public office bearers by 4.1% and 3.8% in different categories,” said presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya on Tuesday.

The increase of 4.1% will apply to judges, magistrates, traditional leaders and members of independent constitutional institutions, while members of the national executive, members of parliament, provincial executive councils and provincial legislatures will be receiving a top-up of 3.8%.

The Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office-Bearers is mandated in terms of section 219(1), (2) and (5) of the constitution, read with section 8(4) of the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers Act, 1997 (Act No. 92 of 1997), to make annual recommendations relating to the salaries and/or the upper limits of the salaries, allowances, and benefits of the public office bearers.

Magwenya said a number of factors were considered in making the decision, which include but are not limited to:

the role, status, duties, functions and responsibilities of the office bearers concerned;

affordability of different levels of remuneration of public office bearers;

current principles and levels of remuneration, particularly in respect of organs of state;

inflation;

available resources of the state; and

public service remuneration levels were also considered, he said.

“President Ramaphosa appreciates the diligence and integrity with which the commission developed its recommendations,” said Magwenya.

TimesLIVE