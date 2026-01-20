Scholar transport driver charged with 12 counts of culpable homicide

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Distraught parents at the accident scene where 13 school pupils perished in a accident between a private scholar transport and truck on the golden highway in Vanderbijlpark

Gauteng police have arrested a 22-year-old man who was the driver of the scholar transport vehicle that collided with a truck and left 12 pupils dead.

Provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the driver was arrested after he was discharged from hospital, where he was rushed after the crash.

“He is expected to appear before Vanderbijlpark magistrate’s court within 48 hours, facing charges of twelve counts of culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving.

“After the police visited the hospitals and the mortuary to verify the number of fatalities and injuries, it can be confirmed that 12 learners died at the accident scene and five were taken to the nearest hospitals for medical treatment, of which one has since been discharged,” Masondo said.

Allegations are that the driver had attempted to overtake another vehicle while ferrying the pupils to school but failed to notice an oncoming truck in the opposite lane.

When he attempted to return to the left lane, the minibus collided head-on with the truck.