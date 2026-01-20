Shooting at Booysens court leaves two dead

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A shooting has occurred at the Booysens magistrate's court in Johannesburg.

Two people died and three others were wounded in a shooting at the Booysens magistrate’s court in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

The justice and constitutional development ministry confirmed that police are at the scene investigating the incident.

Deputy minister Andries Nel is expected to visit the scene to assess the situation, while the ministry is awaiting further verified details from law enforcement agencies and court management.

The ministry has condemned the incident and said it will work with security and law enforcement authorities to ensure that all necessary measures are implemented to safeguard court users and personnel.

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE