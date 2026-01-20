News

Shooting at Booysens court leaves two dead

Shonisani Tshikalange

Shonisani Tshikalange

Reporter

A shooting has occurred at the Booysens magistrate's court in Johannesburg. (Justice Department via Facebook)

Two people died and three others were wounded in a shooting at the Booysens magistrate’s court in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

The justice and constitutional development ministry confirmed that police are at the scene investigating the incident.

Deputy minister Andries Nel is expected to visit the scene to assess the situation, while the ministry is awaiting further verified details from law enforcement agencies and court management.

The ministry has condemned the incident and said it will work with security and law enforcement authorities to ensure that all necessary measures are implemented to safeguard court users and personnel.

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

WATCH | Girl (13) starting high school among pupils who died in crash

2

WATCH | Human error identified as preliminary cause of crash that claimed lives of 13 pupils

3

WATCH | Trapped: Mom, daughters stranded on an ‘island’ for three days

4

School ‘bewitched’ to fail

5

DA demands answers on Iran’s naval exercise role

Related Articles