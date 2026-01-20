News

WATCH | Former Ipid head Robert McBride appears before ad hoc committee

Robert McBride.
Former Ipid head Robert McBride is on Tuesday appearing before parliament’s ad hoc committee probing allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system. (Masi Losi)

Former Independent Police Investigative Directorate head Robert McBride is on Tuesday appearing before parliament’s ad hoc committee probing allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system.


