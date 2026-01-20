WATCH LIVE | Former Ipid head Robert McBride appears before ad hoc committee

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

lead-art-block.fullscreen-enter Expand Former Ipid head Robert McBride is on Tuesday appearing before parliament’s ad hoc committee probing allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system. (Masi Losi)

Former Independent Police Investigative Directorate head Robert McBride is on Tuesday appearing before parliament’s ad hoc committee probing allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system.



