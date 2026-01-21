Breaking | Five people shot outside tuckshop in Saulsville informal settlement

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Five people were shot on Wednesday afternoon in Jeffsville informal settlement in Saulsville.

Police have confirmed that they are on their way to the crime scene.

In a video doing the rounds on social media neighbourhood groups, two of the victims can be seen lying in a pool of blood metres apart outside the tuckshop, which is in the Mdlalose community office.

In December, 12 people were killed at a Saulsville hostel when three men allegedly opened fire at an illegal tavern.

Three of those killed were minor children, the youngest aged three and the others 12 and 16. The three-year-old was the child of the shebeen’s owner.

TimesLIVE