Grade 11 teen fatally stabbed at Moetanalo secondary

Lindi Masina, MEC for education, is expected to visit Moetanalo Secondary School in Mpumalanga following a fatal stabbing of a pupil.

A 19-year-old pupil was fatally stabbed by a fellow pupil at Moetanalo Secondary School in Mpumalanga on Tuesday.

Provincial department of education spokesperson Jasper Zwane said the incident happened when the pupils were changing classes.

“Preliminary information indicates that an altercation ensued between the two learners, which tragically culminated in the victim being stabbed in the back.

“Paramedics who were summoned to the scene certified the pupil dead,” he said.

The deceased was in grade 11.

“The school acted swiftly by notifying the learner’s parents and reporting the incident to the police.

“The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident and are pursuing the suspect, who is also a learner at the school and allegedly fled the scene.”

Zwane said the department condemned the incident in the strongest terms.

“Acts of violence within school premises pose a serious threat to the safety and well-being of learners, educators, and non-teaching staff, and undermine the constitutional right to education,” he said.

MEC for education in Mpumalanga, Lindi Masina, is expected to visit the school and the bereaved family on Wednesday afternoon to pay her respects and receive a comprehensive report.

Masina will be accompanied by officials from the inclusive education and wellness unit who will provide psychosocial support to pupils, staff, and all those affected.

The department has extended its condolences to the bereaved family, friends, and the entire school community during this difficult period.

