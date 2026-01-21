No critical research disrupted after Tshwane cut off power, ARC says

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Agricultural Research Council says no research activities were disrupted after the City of Tshwane disconnected electricity to the facility over an overdue bill.

On Monday, the city said the council owes R1.6m for water and has an outstanding electricity bill running into millions of rand.

We’ve disconnected electricity at the Agricultural Research Council. The organisation owes the city R1.6 million for water.



They also have an outstanding electricity bill which runs into millions of rands. @CityTshwane pic.twitter.com/tzfbF40Hsk — Dr Nasiphi Moya (@nasiphim) January 19, 2026

The research council’s spokesperson, Joy Peter, said the electricity was reconnected after they engaged the city’s leadership to resolve the matter.

There was no negative impact on research activities, laboratory work or ongoing experimentation, Peter said.

“All critical research operations continued without disruption. There are no confirmed reports of any samples, data sets, biological materials, or critical equipment being compromised. Any technical issues identified are being assessed in line with standard operational procedures.”

Peter said when they were cut off, backup power systems and contingency measures were in place, ensuring the protection of critical research infrastructure and continuity of essential operations.

TimesLIVE