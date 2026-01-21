WATCH | Addington Primary enrollment dispute sparks community outrage

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Emotions ran high on Wednesday morning outside Durban’s Addington Primary in KwaZulu-Natal when parents demanding their children be accepted at the school exchanged heated words with department of education officials.

“The department is selling us out. If we have to die so be it,” one parent shouted.

A councillor who tried to intervene was heckled and threatened

According to parents who spoke to Sowetan, the school, located near the uShaka Marine theme park, had barred pupils from being enrolled, claiming it was full.

WATCH | Parents protest outside Addington primary school demanding that their children be enrolled



Video: Sandile Motha pic.twitter.com/NQHtWkiGco — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) January 21, 2026

They said they were referred to other schools despite applying early.

The school prefers children of foreigners as opposed to South Africans, they claimed.

“We are here because of a government that doesn’t listen, said parent Sifiso Xulu.

“Our children were told to apply elsewhere because the school was full. It can’t be business as usual when 80% of the school population is children of foreign nationals. No other country will accept that.”

Department officials entered the school to speak to staff.

WATCH | Parent Sifiso Xulu speaking outside Addington Primary in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, where emotions ran high when parents demanded their children be accepted at the school. pic.twitter.com/EEI1KhudV1 — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) January 21, 2026

Police nyalas stood guard while a heavy police contingent manned entry to the school. Parents were joined by members and leaders of the MK Party and the March and March and Dudula movements.

Jacinta Ngobese, leader of March and March, said the schooling system was victimising South African children.

“We want South African children to be prioritised in their own country,” she said.

Sowetan