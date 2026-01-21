RECORDED | Ramaphosa delivers keynote address at basic education lekgotla

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the keynote address at the 2026 basic education sector lekgotla at Birchwood Hotel.

The three-day event is being held under the theme “strengthening foundations for a resilient and future-ready education system”.

The meeting attended by education officials, policy makers and sector experts takes place annually and is a strategic platform for reflection, dialogue and planning.

TimesLIVE