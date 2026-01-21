WATCH | Mass kidnapping at Kaduna churches adds to pressure on Nigeria

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

An interior view of the Christ Apostolic Church, the day after an attack by gunmen in which people were killed and the pastor and some worshippers kidnapped, in the town of Eruku, Kwara state, Nigeria, on November 19 2025. File photo.

Afiniki Moses thought her ordeal was over when armed abductors released her on January 15 after her family paid a ransom in a village in northern Kaduna state. She was wrong.

The armed gang returned to Kurmin Wali village on Sunday and seized more than 170 people during a church service from two churches, including her husband and two children.

The children later escaped, she said, but her husband is among 163 people the Christian Association of Nigeria says are still missing.

“They kidnapped a large number of people in the community, and my husband happened to be among them. As you can see me now, I am not feeling fine,” she said.

The attack on the churches is the latest in a series of abductions in the West African country, adding to pressure on the government.

It is under scrutiny from US President Donald Trump, who threatened military action over what he says is persecution of Christians before launching an airstrike on Christmas Day. The Nigerian government has denied there is any systematic persecution of Christians.

It says it is working hard to tackle Islamists and other violent groups that have attacked Muslim and Christian civilians, often for ransom.

It has also hired a Washington-based consulting firm to help communicate its effort to protect Christians.

Kidnappings have spread over the years, mostly in remote parts of northern Nigeria, and are carried out by armed gangs who ride into villages on motorcycles and seize villagers.

Inside one of the churches targeted in Kurmin Wali, named the Evangelical Church Winning All, a Reuters reporter saw signs of disturbance, with some plastic chairs on the floor. A Bible lay on one chair, and musical instruments that appeared to have been used in a lively church service.

Idris Madami said he was outside the Cherubim & Seraphim Movement Church nearby when the gunmen arrived with guns.

He managed to escape but said about 20 of his family members who were attending service were taken away, and he has not heard from them.

“I have two wives [and] three children among those kidnapped,” he told Reuters.

Reuters