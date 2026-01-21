Worker killed at Harmony’s Moab Khotsong

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

An employee died in a locomotive-related incident at Harmony's Moab Khotsong mine, the second locomotive-related fatality at the ageing mine in nine months. Stock image.

The department of mineral and petroleum resources is leading an investigation into the death of an employee at Harmony Gold’s North West operation.

Harmony said on Tuesday the employee died in a locomotive-related incident at its Moab Khotsong mine, the second locomotive-related fatality at the ageing mine in nine months.

The miner, South Africa’s largest gold producer by volume and owner of some of the country’s oldest gold mines, came under scrutiny in June 2025 after reporting its 10th death of the year, nearly half the total reported by the industry.

The grim track record has put pressure on CEO Beyers Nel, who took the helm from Peter Steenkamp in December 2024 after nine years in the role, to improve the company’s safety measures.

“The tragic loss of life is devastating, and we are saddened by this unfortunate incident,” said Nel.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the employee’s family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.

“Safety is our main priority, and we remain steadfast in our commitment towards reaching our goal of zero loss of life.”

While government data for 2025 is yet to be published, South African mines recorded 42 deaths in 2024, the lowest number of fatalities in the sector yet.